How Marcus Smart can win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The 2022 NBA Finals are set with the Boston Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 of the series is on Thursday, June 2. The game will tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco. The Warriors are returning to the Finals for the first time since 2019 while the Celtics are making their first trip since 2010.

We’re going to highlight some prominent players in the series on both teams and look at how they’ll impact the matchup. Here’s a look at Celtics point guard Marcus Smart.

Marcus Smart overview

Postseason stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 6.2 apg, 39.5 FG%, 33.0 3PG%, 82.0 FT%

Smart is the heart and soul of the Celtics. When he’s on the floor, the team plays a lot better defensively and with a lot more energy. His biggest impact comes defensively, where he won the Defensive Player of the Year award this season. Smart does have the potential to have a 20+ point performance, doing it twice during the series with the Miami Heat. If his three-point shots fall, Smart can be a force on both ends of the floor.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +4500

Scoring leader:+20000

Rebounding leader:

Assists leader: +300

3PM leader: +2000

How Marcus Smart can win Finals MVP

Smart would need to have a huge showing defensively, making a noticeable difference against Stephen Curry. The last time these two matched up against each other, Smart dove for a ball and rolled on Curry’s ankle, causing him to miss about a month of play. Curry will be amped for the matchup, so Smart will need to hold his own here. The guard would also need to average about 18-20 points per game to have a shot at this honor.