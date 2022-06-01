How Al Horford can win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The 2022 NBA Finals are set with the Boston Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 is Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET in San Francisco. The Warriors are returning to the Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons while the Celtics are making their first trip since 2010.

We’re going to take a look at some prominent players in the series on both teams and how they’ll impact the matchup. Here’s a look at Celtics big man Al Horford.

Al Horford overview

Postseason stats: 11.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.5 apg, 50.0 FG%, 43.2 3P%, 83.3 FT%

Horford has turned back the clock during the postseason, providing toughness to one of the best defensive teams in the league. Even in his 15th year, he continues to make an impact. He had a massive 30-point performance against the Bucks and poured in 20 in a game against the Heat. The big man is mainly there for his rebounding and defense. However, if provided the opportunity, he can give you 15-20 points on a given night.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +9000

Scoring leader: TBD

Rebounding leader: +135

Assists leader:+3500

3PM leader:+15000

How Al Horford can win Finals MVP

Horford would need to average about 19 points and 14 rebounds per game while playing stellar defense. He would also need to outplay Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. If he can do that, he could win the award, but it’s not likely to happen. If the Celtics are going to win the series, Horford’s impact will need to be felt in multiple games.