How Robert Williams can win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The 2022 NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 2 as the Boston Celtics travel to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Warriors are looking to win a fourth title in eight seasons, while the Celtics are looking for a record 18th NBA championship.

We’re spotlighting some of the prominent players in this series on both sides and breaking down how they’ll impact the matchup. Here’s a look at Celtics big man Robert Williams.

Robert Williams overview

Postseason stats: 7.8 ppg, 0.7 apg, 5.5 rpg, 63.5 FG%, 90.9 FT%

Williams has been hobbled this postseason, missing some games due to lingering knee pain. That makes is tough on the big man to consistently find minutes in Boston’s rotation, although he is a nice rebounding and defensive force when in. Williams is almost like Boston’s version of Kevon Looney, although the Celtics big man offers more rim protection.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +20000

Scoring leader: N/A

Rebounding leader: +900

Assists leader: N/A

3PM leader: N/A

How Robert Williams can win Finals MVP

Williams would have to stay on the floor for major stretches, which seems tough given his postseason production so far. He’d also have to make a massive jump on both the scoring and rebounding fronts. It’s not impossible but it’s highly unlikely given the work Williams has seen so far.