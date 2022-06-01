The Match VI format: Which holes, what order, how many holes for Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes

The format for The Match VI between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes is a bit different than most events. While most golf matches take place over 18 holes, this one will be just 12 at Wynn Golf Club right off the Las Vegas Strip.

With plenty more undulation and foliage than you would expect for a track built on top of a piece of flat, dry dirt, Wynn can be a test for those coming to Sin City on vacation, and it’s one of the prettier tracks you’ll ever see.

Order of holes

While we can’t pin down which holes will be used, this was the order of holes at Wynn Golf Club for The Match between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka earlier this year: 16, 3, 12, 13, 11, 5, 14, 9, 7, 8, 18, 17.

Yardage of holes to be played

16th: Par 4, 486 yards

3rd: Par 5, 515 yards

12th: Par 3, 209 yards

13th: Par 5, 520 yards

11th: Par 5, 591 yards

5th: Par 3, 147 yards

14th: Par 4, 442 yards

9th: Par 4, 464 yards

7th: Par 3, 157 yards

8th: Par 5, 536 yards

18th: Par 3, 249 yards

17th: Par 4, 395 yards

Format

If you’re familiar with charity golf tournaments and getting sucked into playing because your wife’s cousin’s brother-in-law needs to fill out a foursome for some organization you’ve never heard of before, you’ve likely played a “shamble” format before. Well now throw in some alternate-shot, and you’ll have this format.

All players on a team will hit the tee ball, and each team will use the best ball in the fairway. From there, the player who didn’t have their tee ball used will hit the second shot, and the players on the team will play alternate shot from there until the ball is holed.

This is also match play, so either a team will win the hole, or finish tied and it will be “halved.” There will be 12 holes in this edition of The Match from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, and we might not even need all of them if someone gets a lead that’s insurmountable.