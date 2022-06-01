What is The Match? Event history, which golfers, celebrities have played, who has won

Intro - who, what, where

Here’s a look back at each edition of The Match so far, dating back to the first event back in 2018 featuring legends Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Nov. 23, 2018: ”The Match” Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods

Location: Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, NV

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Mickelson knocked off his longtime rival on one of the most treasured tracks in all of golf, just north of the Las Vegas Strip. The Match is now a mostly for charity endeavor, but this one was for the cash: Mickelson took home a winner-take-all $9 million, with Tiger receiving $1 million/ Mickelson won on the fourth extra hole, being a 1-up winner after 22 holes that had the TV lights on the finishing holes.

On a 93 yard Par 3, maybe the best wedge player ever took it home.

May 24, 2020: “The Match 2: Champions for Charity” Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

Location: The Medalist, Hobe Sound, FL

Winner: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning

A money putt from Woods on 18 sealed victory under extremed darkness due to weather delays. Woods and Manning were 1-Up winners, and a whopping $20 million for COVID-19 relief at the exclusive loop in South Florida.

Nov. 27, 2020 ”The Match: Champions for Change” Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley vs. Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry

Location: Stone Canyon Golf Club, Oro Valley, AZ

Winner: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley

One of the best swings in golf partnered with one of the worst, and Mickelson and Barkley turned aside Manning and Curry pretty easily with a 4&3 victory. There was plenty of trash talk, but the outcome was never in doubt. $6.4 million went to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as four million meals for Feeding America.

July 6, 2021 “The Match IV: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers

Location: The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Montana

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers

DeChambeau and Rodgers were in control throughout and finished as 3&2 winners. The gorgeous backdrop of a course at high elevation not often seen also led to DeChambeau hitting a 480-yard drive that was in play, and he didn’t quite get all of it. Though the players were entertaining on the course, the golf itself wasn’t exactly legendary stuff from any of the four participants.

But the shot of the day came from Brady, who knocked it in from the fairway to jump start what had been a poor round to that point.

“I’ve been focusing on football bro” A minute later.. holes it. @TomBrady is as clutch as they come pic.twitter.com/B56zoULIpV — Danny Noll (@DannyNoll) May 24, 2020

November 26, 2021: “Bryson vs. Brooks” — Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau

Location: Wynn Golf Club, Paradise, Nevada

Winner: Brooks Koepka

This was the first one where the trash talk between the players wasn’t quite as jocular, and with a long history between them it was easy to see that coming. What might have been even more surprising is that Bryson DeChambeau didn’t win a single hole, falling 4&3 to Kopeka after losing the 9th hole of 12.

Polite handshakes all around at the end, but you can tell Koepka enjoyed this one.