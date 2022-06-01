Scotland v. Ukraine: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for World Cup qualifying playoff

Scotland and Ukraine will square off in a UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff match on Wednesday, with the winner heading to face off against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday. This match was originally scheduled to take place on March 24, but was postponed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As small as soccer may seem during such a horrific situation in Ukraine, both sides realize they have a job to do and will take to the field on Wednesday in hopes of advancing to the playoff final. It’s worth noting that the winner of Sunday’s match between Scotland/Ukraine and Wales will be placed into Group B along with the United States, England, and Iran.

Scotland v. Ukraine, UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff

Date: Wednesday, June 1

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Scotland +130, Draw +215, Ukraine +245

Pick to win: Scotland

Steve Clarke’s side fared well in UEFA World Cup qualifying, finishing second place in Group F just behind Denmark. They won seven of their nine matches, finishing with 23 points, earning their spot in the qualifying playoffs. They finished four points behind Denmark, who won nine and lost just one of their matches in the group stage. Ukraine finished second in their group as well and managed not to lose any of their contests, but they only won two games and earned six draws as they finished six points behind Group D winners France.

The Scottish side, favored to win with odds at +130 at DraftKings Sportsbook, is looking to make their first appearance in the World Cup final tournament since 1998, and they’re just two wins away from making it back there. Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is fresh off a Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, in which he played all 90 minutes. He’s still expected to start for Clarke’s squad despite any residual hangover from the narrow 1-0 loss itself. Scotland will be without Kieran Tierney, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury, as well as Ryan Jack (ankle).

Ukraine is searching for their first World Cup appearance since 2006 and will have a fully healthy squad with no new injuries to report. It’s set to be an emotionally charged match, with so much on the line for Ukraine after what their country has had to suffer through. The soccer world — including the Scots — have rallied around Ukraine’s team over the last few months and shown nothing but support during the turmoil happening in their country. But for 90-plus minutes on Wednesday, soccer will be the sole focus for both sides as they both look to advance to the playoff final against Wales.

Ukraine is more than able to finish on top of Scotland, but the Scots will be playing in Glasgow, in front of a home crowd that will be eager to see their team get closer to their first World Cup appearance in 24 years. Expect Steve Clarke’s side to get the edge and the win over Oleksandr Petrakov’s squad on Wednesday.

