How to live stream The Match VI: Brady-Rodgers vs. Allen-Mahomes

Arguably the biggest charity golf event of the year returns on Wednesday, June 1st. This will be the sixth iteration of The Match and will feature four NFL stars competing against each other. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The charity tournament will take place at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada.

The Match will air on TNT, truTV and HLN in the U.S. This will be the first one that is also available internationally through Eurosport, GolfTV and Discovery+.

The Match began as a charity tournament featuring Tiger Woods taking on Phil Mickelson in 2018. It was first held at the Shadow Creek Golf course in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Since then, it has been held in Florida, Oro Valley, Arizona, Montana and last year at the Wynn Golf Club. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the duo of Brady and Rodgers is favored to win with -190 odds. Allen and Mahomes are the slight underdogs installed at +160.

How to watch The Match VI

Date: Wednesday, June 1

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Livestream links: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the celebrity golf match, you can stream it on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to watch TNT. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.