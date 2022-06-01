Italy v. Argentina: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Cup of Champions

Italy will face off against Argentina in a match that will see two confederation champions go head-to-head. Italy are the reigning UEFA Euro champions while Argentina are the most recent winners of the CONMEBOL Copa America tournament.

It’s the third time a competition has been played between the South American winners and the European winners. 1985 saw France come out victorious over Uruguay, while Argentina beat Denmark in the 1993 edition. UEFA and CONMEBOL signed a renewed memorandum of understanding back in 2020 with intentions of strengthening the relationship between the two confederations that will be in place for at least the next six years.

This year’s contest, known as the Finalissima, will be a single match decided over 90 minutes between Italy and Argentina. If both sides are tied at the end of 90, there will be no extra time as it will jump straight into a penalty shootout. It’s set to kick off at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday, June 1 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Argentina come in as the favorites with odds at +155 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Italy sits at +205 while a draw in regular time is set at +200.

Italy v. Argentina, CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup Of Champions

Date: Wednesday, June 1

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, fuboTV

Odds: Italy +205, Draw +200, Argentina +155

Pick to win: Argentina

Italy have a slight edge over Argentina in the head-to-head history of these two sides, winning six of the meetings while Argentina has only won five. The Argentinians won the last meeting in 2018 with a 2-0 final score after outplaying Italy on both ends of the field.

The Italians, who failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive time, will be without key players in Ciro Immobile, Domenico Berardi, Federico Chiesa, and Gaetano Castrovilli who are all sidelined with injury for the Finalissima. On the other side, Argentina is relatively healthy as the only played listed on their injury report is Cristian Romero, tagged as doubtful. The Argentinians will have everyone else available, including Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and Angel Di Maria.

Argentina is currently on a wildly impressive 31-match unbeaten streak and will look to keep that momentum going against a somewhat short-handed Italian side. Lionel Scaloni’s squad was drawn into Group C in the 2022 World Cup, along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland. They’ll look to add this trophy to their case and then look forward to the road leading up to the World Cup in November.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.