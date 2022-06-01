Why are four of the NFL’s best quarterbacks competing in a golf match this week?

On June 1, 2022, four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes, will be facing off in a charity golf match. The match will be taking place at Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada. This event will be televised on TNT with a number of commentators such as Charles Barkley and Justin Thomas. The players will also be mic’d up throughout the match, so that should be interesting.

The teams will be Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady against Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen. So it’ll be two of the veteran great quarterbacks against the younger great quarterbacks. It’s a charity event, but the stars enjoy stuff like this. On national television, they have a chance to have fun while playing competitive golf against other great quarterbacks. There will be a ton of trash talk as we have already seen it on “The Match” before. This will be a fun event where the younger guys can try to prove their more skilled at golf than the vets.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are the favorites to win, as their moneyline odds sit at -167 and Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are currently the underdogs at +130. This is a tough bet because we don't know what to expect from Mahomes and Allen’s side, while we have already seen what Rodgers and Brady can do.