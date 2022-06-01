What time does The Match VI start, what TV channel for Brady-Rodgers vs. Mahomes-Allen

The Match VI is a celebrity golf competition between pairs of NFL quarterbacks, although the competition has not always had this format. Returning to the event are Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. They’ll be paired together when facing Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. Here are all the details for The Match VI, including when it starts and how to watch.

When and how to watch The Match VI

Date: Wednesday, June 1

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

The event is taking place at Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada. The quarterbacks will play 12 out of the 18 available holes, but it’s not yet clear which holes they’ll play. The entire event is likely to take at least a few hours and could last longer depending on how the quarterbacks play. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are favored to win the event, with their odds at -190 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have their odds to win at +160.