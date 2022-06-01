Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour is back in Dublin, Ohio this week for the annual Memorial Tournament taking place at Muirfield Village Golf Club starting on Thursday.

John Rahm, the 2020 winner of the tournament, is currently the overwhelming favorite to come away with a win, going off at +800 on the moneyline. Last year’s winner, Patrick Cantlay, is just behind him with +1000 odds.

The weather doesn’t seem like it will play much of a factor in the tournament outside of the opening round.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Memorial Tournament starting Thursday, June 2 and ending Sunday, June 5.

Thursday, June 2

High of 68, Low 51°: The first round of the tournament will feature a ton of clouds and some occasional rain in the morning. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation with winds gusting anywhere between 10-15 mph. The weather should clear up as the day goes along though, with wind dipping below 10 mph in the evening.

Friday, June 3

High of 77°, Low 52°: The sun will come out Friday for the Memorial, with very little cloud cover and an even smaller chance of rain. Winds will be 10-15 mph

Saturday, June 4

High of 76°, Low 55°: A slightly warmer day Saturday than it was Friday, but not much else will change in the forecast. There’s less than a 5% chance of rain all day long with winds whipping at a calm 4-6 mph.

Sunday, June 5

High of 80°, Low 64°: The closing round is by far the warmest of any of the days on the course, but it won’t feel as warm as it is because of the consistent cloud cover expected in Dublin. A few short showers could pop up later in the afternoon, when there’s a 30% chance of rain. Wind speeds will remain in the single digits.