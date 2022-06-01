How to watch Lightning vs. Rangers Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final via live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast Wednesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The pick will drop at 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Rangers advanced to their first conference final since 2015 with a win in Game 7 over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. The Lightning have had almost two weeks off awaiting this matchup after sweeping the Florida Panthers in the second round. The Rangers swept the regular-season series 3-0-0 in 2021-22.

Lightning vs. Rangers in Game 1

Date: Wednesday, June 1

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN+

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.