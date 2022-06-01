What golf course will host The Match VI: Brady-Rodgers vs. Allen-Mahomes?

Arguably the biggest charity golf event of the year returns on Wednesday, June 1st. The Match returns for the sixth time and will feature four NFL stars competing against each other. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The charity tournament will take place at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada.

The Match began as a charity tournament featuring Tiger Woods taking on Phil Mickelson in 2018. It was first held at the Shadow Creek Golf course in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Since then, it has been held in Florida, Oro Valley, Arizona, Montana and last year at the Wynn Golf Club.

The Match will air on TNT, truTV and HLN in the U.S. This will be the first one that is also available internationally through Eurosport, GolfTV and Discovery+. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the duo of Brady and Rodgers is favored to win with -190 odds. Allen and Mahomes are the slight underdogs installed at +160.