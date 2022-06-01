DraftKings pool picks for The Match VI: Brady-Rodgers vs. Allen-Mahomes

It’s that time of year where The Match returns, with the event Wednesday featuring Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers teaming up to face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The competition begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available on TNT.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Brady-Rodgers pairing is favored to win at -190. The Mahomes/Allen pairing is a +160 underdog.

Thanks to your friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, you can win some money by correctly predicting Wednesday’s action. They’ll be holding two separate $5,000 free predictions pools — one to make general predictions on The Match VI and another to make your picks for Match VI’s late holes.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite picks to help you win a portion of the cash.

The Match pool picks

Who will win The Match: Brady/Rodgers or Mahomes/Allen

Our pick: Brady/Rodgers

The veteran quarterbacks have experienced a lot of upheaval over this offseason with their respective careers, and they’ve likely heard people dub Mahomes and Allen as the faces of the NFL. Say what you want about this event, but these are two of the most competitive guys in sports. They’re not going to let this one slip. Take the experienced team to win The Match.

Hole 4: Will anyone hit a hole in one: Yes or No

Our pick: No

A hole in one is ultimately luck. Even professional golfers don’t hit these, so it’s hardly fair to expect NFL quarterbacks to get this done. This is probably the easiest question on the board.

Hole 5: Who will hit a longer tee shot: Tom Brady or Josh Allen

Our pick: Josh Allen

Contrary to what Happy Gilmore wants you to believe, there is an element of form involved in golf. You can’t just run up to the tee and muscle a ball 300+ yards. That being said, Allen is a bigger, stronger athlete and likely has more firepower here. There won’t be any TB12 magic here.

Which team will be up after the 9th hole: Brady/Rodgers or Mahomes/Allen

Our pick: Brady/Rodgers

As we mentioned above, it’s hard to see these guys losing this event. They were in it last year, and they’ve been avid golfers prior to doing this competition. Mahomes and Allen are likely out of their element a bit here, and that probably means a decent lead for Brady and Rodgers by the 9th hole.

Will either golfer make an eagle in The Match after the 7th hole: Yes or No

Our pick: No

Again, these guys are not professional golfers. The idea that they can comfortably make 2-under par on a professional golf course is somewhat outlandish. Brady and Rodgers are more likely to accomplish this feat but just like with the hole in one prop, we’re saying “no” for an eagle after the 7th hole.