How many times has Tom Brady competed in The Match? Has he ever won?

The Match VI will take place on Wednesday, June 1st, with the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada will play host to the event for the second time. This year’s iteration will feature four NFL stars competing against each other. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will team up against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

This will be Brady’s third time participating in The Match. In 2020, he teamed with Phil Mickelson to take on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. Woods and Manning were able to hold on for the win and took the victory by one hole. In 2021, Brady was back with Mickelson this time facing Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. Again, Brady was on the losing end yet again. He will now team with Rodgers to have his first win in The Match.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for The Match VI. Brady and Rogers are the slight favorites with -190 odds. Allen and Mahomes are the narrow underdogs installed at +160.