How many times has Aaron Rodgers competed in The Match? Has he ever won?

The Match VI will take place on Wednesday, June 1st. For the second year in a row, the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada will play host to the event. This year’s iteration will feature four NFL stars competing against each other. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will team up against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

This will be Rodgers’ second time participating in this charity golf tournament. He first played in The Match IV in 2021. He partnered with Bryson DeChambeau and took on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. He and DeChambeau were able to pull off the win. The Match IV took place at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Paradise, Nevada. He will look for his second win in as many appearances.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for The Match VI. Brady and Rogers are the slight favorites with -190 odds. Allen and Mahomes are the narrow underdogs installed at +160