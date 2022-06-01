How much will Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers make for The Match VI?

Four of the best quarterbacks in the world will take on one of the best golf layouts available on Wednesday when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in The Match VI live from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas for Capital One’s The Match VI.

But this is a charitable event, and unlike The Match I where Phil Mickelson took home $9 million on a pay-per-view broadcast, this event will not have the players compensated (at least financially, we bet they got pretty nice suites on the Las Vegas Strip).

But how much money The Match VI will donate to charity this year isn’t clear before the tees go in the ground. But you can be assured it’s well north of seven figures, as all of these events so far have seen plenty of money distributed to charities.

“The Match II” with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady raised more than $20 million for COVID-19 relief, the most of any of these events so far.

The third version of the event gave $6.4 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as four million meals for Feeding America, with Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeating Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry.