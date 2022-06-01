The Match VI predictions: Betting splits for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

The latest iteration of Capital One’s The Match is the first one without a professional golfer participating. But it’s still four of the most well-known athletes in all of American sports as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers take on their younger counterparts in Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While there is no prize money for four of the most well-compensated athletes in the United States, plenty of bragging rights will be on the line from an iconic golf venue, if not necessarily a challenging one.

The format is shamble/alternate-shot, so all four players will hit from the tee. After that the player whose tee ball wasn’t used will hit the second shot, and then alternate shot format will be used until the ball is holed. It’s just like the Ryder Cup afternoon matches on Friday, except all four players hit from the tee instead of just two. Got it?

And the experience of the veterans in having their golf games broadcast to a nationwide audience is part of the reason Rodgers and Brady are the favorites. Rodgers was partnered with Bryson DeChambeau when they beat Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match IV in July of 2021. Brady also lost with Mickelson in The Match II to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Here are the latest bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for The Match VI at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 1st:

Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers: -190 (78% of handle, 71% of bets)

Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes: +160 (22% of handle, 29% of bets)