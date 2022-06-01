The Match VI: Live updates for Brady-Rodgers vs. Allen-Mahomes

The Match VI is taking place today and is the sixth iteration of the golf charity event. This exhibition match debuted in 2018 when Tiger Woods took on Phil Mickelson at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Nevada. This year, the NFL’s best will be on display. Tom Brady will team will Aaron Rodgers to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada. As a reminder, the teams will be 12 holes with a hole win resulting in a point, a tie in half a point and a loss being zero points.

The team of Brady and Rodgers are the narrow favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 odds. Mahomes and Allen find themselves as rare underdogs installed at +160. Brady will be playing in his third version of The Match having competed in a losing effort in both 2020 and 2021. Rodgers will be playing in this event for the second time. He teamed with Bryson DeChambeau in July of 2021 and was victorious over Phil Mickelson and Brady.

The Match live updates: Brady-Rodgers vs. Allen-Mahomes

Who’s in the lead: Brady and Rodgers 2 up

Pre-Show Updates:

Mahomes calls himself the “JR Smith of putting” referring to his ability to catch a streak either hot or cold.

Charles Barkley wants to make a wager with Rodgers where if Brady/Rodgers loses, Rodgers has to cut off his man bun. If Barkley beats Rodgers in Tahoe on the 18th green, Rodgers will cut his man bun. If Rodgers wins, Barkley will donate $25k to a charity of Rodgers’ choice.

Allen is bringing the mind games and is playing with a goofball that has Tom Brady’s combine photo on it.

Josh Allen is using a golf ball with Tom Brady's combine photo on it @brgridiron #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/l3M9ZvUoQP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2022

Hole #1: Brady/Rodgers win the hole

Brady begins The Match sprinting in a golf cart across the course trying to make his way from the driving range and chipping hole to get to the first hole. Looked like he was trying to do his best Marshawn Lynch impression when he drove the cart at Cal.

Rodgers gets the action started with a drive down the middle of the fairway. Brady shanks one into the deep rough so they will take Rodgers’ drive. Allen tees off and also finds the deep rough. Mahomes ends the initial shots with a ball down the middle of the fairway and they will likely take that lie.

The first hole came down to putting ability. Rodgers nailed his putt to win the hole and to put the veterans up one point to nothing.

Hole 2: Brady/Rogers win the hole

This is the first par-5 of the course and it could get awkward with the course’s first water hazard.

Brady tees off first and moves people off the right side of the course because he doesn’t want to hit them. He of course screams one to the left in the deep rough so his team will play Rodgers’ drive in the fairway.

Allen and Mahomes did in fact send both their drives to the right side with Allen actually managing to hit a fan on the hand. The lucky (unlucky?) fan was gifted a golf glove from Allen along with an apology. Allen proceeded to hit a fan with his next shot.

“Alright we’re hitting everybody.”



-Josh Allen on hitting fans on back to back shots#BillsMafia #THEMATCH2022 pic.twitter.com/SFQs4vKx3h — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) June 1, 2022

The youngsters send their second shots long and can’t recover. Another hole goes to the vets as they are now 2-up.