First-round leader odds for 2022 Memorial Tournament

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Memorial Tournament this weekend.

Jon Rahm of Spain plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The 2022 Memorial Tournament is one of five “invitational” events on the PGA Tour, and follows another one on that list last week at the Charles Schwab in Fort Worth, Texas. This week sees the players at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, with 120 starters putting a peg in the ground on Thursday.

Jon Rahm checks in as the chalk, as he does iat most events he enters that don’t have Scottie Scheffler participating. The World No. 2 has seven career wins on the PGA Tour, including the Mexico Open at Vidanta earlier this year. The 2021 US Open winner also won this event during the COVID-19 season of 2020, though he missed the cut last time out when Patrick Cantlay took home the trophy.

Cantlay is the second choice at +1800, as he has two career PGA Tour wins as well, plus a victory at the team-event Zurich Classic in New Orleans earlier this season. The Tour Championship winner has also been victorious twice at Jack Nickalus’s tournament, and seems to play his best golf at Muirfield Village.

Odds to be the first round leader odds at 2022 Memorial Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Memorial First Round Leader Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Jon Rahm +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Rory McIlroy +2000
Xander Schauffele +2800
Collin Morikawa +2800
Viktor Hovland +3000
Shane Lowry +3000
Will Zalatoris +3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500
Jordan Spieth +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Cameron Smith +3500
Sungjae Im +4000
Mito Pereira +4000
Max Homa +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Billy Horschel +4000
Keegan Bradley +5000
Adam Scott +5000
Seamus Power +5500
Marc Leishman +5500
Davis Riley +5500
Daniel Berger +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Patrick Reed +6000
Matt Kuchar +6500
Si Woo Kim +7000
Ryan Palmer +7000
Jason Day +7000
Gary Woodland +7000
Chris Kirk +7000
Cameron Tringale +7000
Alex Noren +7000
Aaron Wise +7000
Abraham Ancer +7000
Tom Hoge +8000
Troy Merritt +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Bryson DeChambeau +8000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +9000
Keith Mitchell +9000
Sepp Straka +10000
Lucas Herbert +10000
Kevin Streelman +10000
Jhonattan Vegas +10000
Erik Van Rooyen +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Cheng-Tsung Pan +10000
Cameron Champ +10000
Brendan Steele +10000
Anirban Lahiri +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Stewart Cink +11000
Scott Stallings +11000
Russell Knox +11000
Pat Perez +11000
Patton Kizzire +11000
Matthew Wolff +11000
Mackenzie Hughes +11000
Luke List +11000
Harris English +11000
David Lipsky +11000
Charles Howell III +11000
Cameron Davis +11000
Adam Long +11000
Patrick Rodgers +13000
Matthew NeSmith +13000
Matt Jones +13000
Lanto Griffin +13000
Lucas Glover +13000
Joel Dahmen +13000
Francesco Molinari +13000
Andrew Putnam +13000
Beau Hossler +13000
Alex Smalley +13000
Sahith Theegala +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Nate Lashley +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Doug Ghim +15000
Danny Willett +15000
Chad Ramey +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Taylor Moore +18000
Robert Streb +18000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +18000
Min Woo Lee +18000
Kurt Kitayama +18000
Jediah Morgan +18000
Carlos Ortiz +18000
Chan Kim +18000
Wyndham Clark +20000
Martin Laird +20000
Hudson Swafford +20000
Brandon Wu +20000
Adam Schenk +20000
William McGirt +25000
Ryan Moore +25000
Ryan Brehm +25000
Nick Watney +25000
Luke Donald +25000
Justin Lower +25000
Jason Dufner +25000
John Pak +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Danny Lee +25000
David Lingmerth +25000
Curtis Luck +25000
Charley Hoffman +25000
Camilo Villegas +25000
Brandt Snedeker +25000
Brandon Hagy +25000
Bo Hoag +25000
Adam Svensson +25000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

