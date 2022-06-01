First-round leader odds for 2022 Memorial Tournament

The 2022 Memorial Tournament is one of five “invitational” events on the PGA Tour, and follows another one on that list last week at the Charles Schwab in Fort Worth, Texas. This week sees the players at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, with 120 starters putting a peg in the ground on Thursday.
Jon Rahm checks in as the chalk, as he does iat most events he enters that don’t have Scottie Scheffler participating. The World No. 2 has seven career wins on the PGA Tour, including the Mexico Open at Vidanta earlier this year. The 2021 US Open winner also won this event during the COVID-19 season of 2020, though he missed the cut last time out when Patrick Cantlay took home the trophy.
Cantlay is the second choice at +1800, as he has two career PGA Tour wins as well, plus a victory at the team-event Zurich Classic in New Orleans earlier this season. The Tour Championship winner has also been victorious twice at Jack Nickalus’s tournament, and seems to play his best golf at Muirfield Village.
Odds to be the first round leader odds at 2022 Memorial Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 Memorial First Round Leader Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Jon Rahm
|+1600
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|Rory McIlroy
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|+2800
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
|Shane Lowry
|+3000
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|Cameron Smith
|+3500
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Mito Pereira
|+4000
|Max Homa
|+4000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4000
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|Billy Horschel
|+4000
|Keegan Bradley
|+5000
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|Seamus Power
|+5500
|Marc Leishman
|+5500
|Davis Riley
|+5500
|Daniel Berger
|+5500
|Corey Conners
|+5500
|Patrick Reed
|+6000
|Matt Kuchar
|+6500
|Si Woo Kim
|+7000
|Ryan Palmer
|+7000
|Jason Day
|+7000
|Gary Woodland
|+7000
|Chris Kirk
|+7000
|Cameron Tringale
|+7000
|Alex Noren
|+7000
|Aaron Wise
|+7000
|Abraham Ancer
|+7000
|Tom Hoge
|+8000
|Troy Merritt
|+8000
|Rickie Fowler
|+8000
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+8000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+9000
|Keith Mitchell
|+9000
|Sepp Straka
|+10000
|Lucas Herbert
|+10000
|Kevin Streelman
|+10000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+10000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|Denny McCarthy
|+10000
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+10000
|Cameron Champ
|+10000
|Brendan Steele
|+10000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+10000
|Adam Hadwin
|+10000
|Stewart Cink
|+11000
|Scott Stallings
|+11000
|Russell Knox
|+11000
|Pat Perez
|+11000
|Patton Kizzire
|+11000
|Matthew Wolff
|+11000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+11000
|Luke List
|+11000
|Harris English
|+11000
|David Lipsky
|+11000
|Charles Howell III
|+11000
|Cameron Davis
|+11000
|Adam Long
|+11000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+13000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+13000
|Matt Jones
|+13000
|Lanto Griffin
|+13000
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|Francesco Molinari
|+13000
|Andrew Putnam
|+13000
|Beau Hossler
|+13000
|Alex Smalley
|+13000
|Sahith Theegala
|+15000
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|J.T. Poston
|+15000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+15000
|Doug Ghim
|+15000
|Danny Willett
|+15000
|Chad Ramey
|+15000
|Aaron Rai
|+15000
|Taylor Moore
|+18000
|Robert Streb
|+18000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+18000
|Min Woo Lee
|+18000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+18000
|Jediah Morgan
|+18000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+18000
|Chan Kim
|+18000
|Wyndham Clark
|+20000
|Martin Laird
|+20000
|Hudson Swafford
|+20000
|Brandon Wu
|+20000
|Adam Schenk
|+20000
|William McGirt
|+25000
|Ryan Moore
|+25000
|Ryan Brehm
|+25000
|Nick Watney
|+25000
|Luke Donald
|+25000
|Justin Lower
|+25000
|Jason Dufner
|+25000
|John Pak
|+25000
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|Danny Lee
|+25000
|David Lingmerth
|+25000
|Curtis Luck
|+25000
|Charley Hoffman
|+25000
|Camilo Villegas
|+25000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+25000
|Brandon Hagy
|+25000
|Bo Hoag
|+25000
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
