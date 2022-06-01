First-round leader odds for 2022 Memorial Tournament

The 2022 Memorial Tournament is one of five “invitational” events on the PGA Tour, and follows another one on that list last week at the Charles Schwab in Fort Worth, Texas. This week sees the players at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, with 120 starters putting a peg in the ground on Thursday.

Jon Rahm checks in as the chalk, as he does iat most events he enters that don’t have Scottie Scheffler participating. The World No. 2 has seven career wins on the PGA Tour, including the Mexico Open at Vidanta earlier this year. The 2021 US Open winner also won this event during the COVID-19 season of 2020, though he missed the cut last time out when Patrick Cantlay took home the trophy.

Cantlay is the second choice at +1800, as he has two career PGA Tour wins as well, plus a victory at the team-event Zurich Classic in New Orleans earlier this season. The Tour Championship winner has also been victorious twice at Jack Nickalus’s tournament, and seems to play his best golf at Muirfield Village.

Odds to be the first round leader odds at 2022 Memorial Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Memorial First Round Leader Odds Player Odds Player Odds Jon Rahm +1600 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Rory McIlroy +2000 Xander Schauffele +2800 Collin Morikawa +2800 Viktor Hovland +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Will Zalatoris +3500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500 Jordan Spieth +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 Cameron Smith +3500 Sungjae Im +4000 Mito Pereira +4000 Max Homa +4000 Joaquin Niemann +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Billy Horschel +4000 Keegan Bradley +5000 Adam Scott +5000 Seamus Power +5500 Marc Leishman +5500 Davis Riley +5500 Daniel Berger +5500 Corey Conners +5500 Patrick Reed +6000 Matt Kuchar +6500 Si Woo Kim +7000 Ryan Palmer +7000 Jason Day +7000 Gary Woodland +7000 Chris Kirk +7000 Cameron Tringale +7000 Alex Noren +7000 Aaron Wise +7000 Abraham Ancer +7000 Tom Hoge +8000 Troy Merritt +8000 Rickie Fowler +8000 Brian Harman +8000 Bryson DeChambeau +8000 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +9000 Keith Mitchell +9000 Sepp Straka +10000 Lucas Herbert +10000 Kevin Streelman +10000 Jhonattan Vegas +10000 Erik Van Rooyen +10000 Denny McCarthy +10000 Cheng-Tsung Pan +10000 Cameron Champ +10000 Brendan Steele +10000 Anirban Lahiri +10000 Adam Hadwin +10000 Stewart Cink +11000 Scott Stallings +11000 Russell Knox +11000 Pat Perez +11000 Patton Kizzire +11000 Matthew Wolff +11000 Mackenzie Hughes +11000 Luke List +11000 Harris English +11000 David Lipsky +11000 Charles Howell III +11000 Cameron Davis +11000 Adam Long +11000 Patrick Rodgers +13000 Matthew NeSmith +13000 Matt Jones +13000 Lanto Griffin +13000 Lucas Glover +13000 Joel Dahmen +13000 Francesco Molinari +13000 Andrew Putnam +13000 Beau Hossler +13000 Alex Smalley +13000 Sahith Theegala +15000 Peter Malnati +15000 Nate Lashley +15000 J.T. Poston +15000 Emiliano Grillo +15000 Doug Ghim +15000 Danny Willett +15000 Chad Ramey +15000 Aaron Rai +15000 Taylor Moore +18000 Robert Streb +18000 Rafa Cabrera Bello +18000 Min Woo Lee +18000 Kurt Kitayama +18000 Jediah Morgan +18000 Carlos Ortiz +18000 Chan Kim +18000 Wyndham Clark +20000 Martin Laird +20000 Hudson Swafford +20000 Brandon Wu +20000 Adam Schenk +20000 William McGirt +25000 Ryan Moore +25000 Ryan Brehm +25000 Nick Watney +25000 Luke Donald +25000 Justin Lower +25000 Jason Dufner +25000 John Pak +25000 Garrick Higgo +25000 Danny Lee +25000 David Lingmerth +25000 Curtis Luck +25000 Charley Hoffman +25000 Camilo Villegas +25000 Brandt Snedeker +25000 Brandon Hagy +25000 Bo Hoag +25000 Adam Svensson +25000

