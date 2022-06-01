Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament will be held this weekend at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event will host seven of the top 10 players in the world including No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Cameron Smith and last year’s winner, the sixth-ranked Patrick Cantlay.

Among those skipping the tournament include top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and recent PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas. Cantlay is at betting at +1000 to repeat on DraftKings sportsbook, just behind Rahm, who is the betting favorite at +800.

Rahm will be in a featured group with Shane Lowry (+2000) Bryson DeChambeau (+10000) that tees off at 12:40 p.m. ET. Cantlay’s group will tee off from the 10th hole at 8:00 a.m. ET. He is joined by Collin Morikawa (+1800) and Max Homa (+4000).

Rory McIlroy (+1100) is also in a featured group with Hideki Matsuyama (+2800) and Patrick Reed (+6500) that tees off at 1 p.m. ET.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. The Golf Channel will carry live coverage from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on both days.

Here are the complete tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Memorial Tournament: