Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament tees off at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Muirfield Village Golf Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
PGA: PGA Championship - Second Round Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The Memorial Tournament will be held this weekend at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event will host seven of the top 10 players in the world including No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Cameron Smith and last year’s winner, the sixth-ranked Patrick Cantlay.

Among those skipping the tournament include top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and recent PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas. Cantlay is at betting at +1000 to repeat on DraftKings sportsbook, just behind Rahm, who is the betting favorite at +800.

Rahm will be in a featured group with Shane Lowry (+2000) Bryson DeChambeau (+10000) that tees off at 12:40 p.m. ET. Cantlay’s group will tee off from the 10th hole at 8:00 a.m. ET. He is joined by Collin Morikawa (+1800) and Max Homa (+4000).

Rory McIlroy (+1100) is also in a featured group with Hideki Matsuyama (+2800) and Patrick Reed (+6500) that tees off at 1 p.m. ET.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. The Golf Channel will carry live coverage from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on both days.

Here are the complete tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Memorial Tournament:

2022 Memorial Tournament Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:00 AM Tee #1 Jhonattan Vegas Danny Lee Patrick Rodgers
7:00 AM Tee #10 Camilo Villegas Scott Stallings Cameron Young
7:12 AM Tee #1 Troy Merritt Kramer Hickok Aaron Rai
7:12 AM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Adam Hadwin Nick Watney
7:24 AM Tee #1 Pat Perez Ryan Moore Brandon Hagy
7:24 AM Tee #10 Anirban Lahiri Adam Schenk Alex Smalley
7:36 AM Tee #1 Matthew Wolff Charles Howell III William McGirt
7:36 AM Tee #10 Jordan Spieth Sepp Straka Adam Scott
7:48 AM Tee #1 Luke List Lucas Glover Martin Laird
7:48 AM Tee #10 Cameron Smith Joaquin Niemann Abraham Ancer
8:00 AM Tee #1 K.H. Lee Seamus Power Marc Leishman
8:00 AM Tee #10 Max Homa Patrick Cantlay Collin Morikawa
8:12 AM Tee #1 Daniel Berger Francesco Molinari Luke Donald
8:12 AM Tee #10 Lucas Herbert Jason Day Will Zalatoris
8:24 AM Tee #1 Joel Dahmen Robert Streb Rickie Fowler
8:24 AM Tee #10 Tom Hoge Billy Horschel Keith Mitchell
8:36 AM Tee #1 Ryan Brehm Cameron Champ Matt Jones
8:36 AM Tee #10 Harris English Nate Lashley Keegan Bradley
8:48 AM Tee #1 Adam Svensson Chan Kim John Pak
8:48 AM Tee #10 Bo Hoag Min Woo Lee James Piot
12:00 PM Tee #1 Aaron Wise Mito Pereira Doug Ghim
12:00 PM Tee #10 Jason Dufner Russell Knox Sam Ryder
12:12 PM Tee #1 Emiliano Grillo Kevin Streelman Denny McCarthy
12:12 PM Tee #10 Mackenzie Hughes Peter Malnati Rafa Cabrera Bello
12:24 PM Tee #1 Cameron Tringale Matthew NeSmith Davis Riley
12:24 PM Tee #10 Beau Hossler Sahith Theegala Taylor Moore
12:36 PM Tee #1 Xander Schauffele Viktor Hovland Matt Fitzpatrick
12:36 PM Tee #10 Chad Ramey Garrick Higgo Patton Kizzire
12:48 PM Tee #1 Jon Rahm Bryson DeChambeau Shane Lowry
12:48 PM Tee #10 Cam Davis Ryan Palmer Adam Long
1:00 PM Tee #1 Hideki Matsuyama Rory McIlroy Patrick Reed
1:00 PM Tee #10 Sungjae Im Lanto Griffin Corey Conners
1:12 PM Tee #1 Carlos Ortiz Matt Kuchar Brandt Snedeker
1:12 PM Tee #10 Erik van Rooyen Stewart Cink J.T. Poston
1:24 PM Tee #1 Hudson Swafford C.T. Pan Danny Willett
1:24 PM Tee #10 Si Woo Kim Gary Woodland Charley Hoffman
1:36 PM Tee #1 Brian Harman David Lingmerth Wyndham Clark
1:36 PM Tee #10 Brendan Steele Chris Kirk Alex Noren
1:48 PM Tee #1 David Lipsky Justin Lower Curtis Luck
1:48 PM Tee #10 Kurt Kitayama Brandon Wu Jediah Morgan

