Who is the youngest person to ever win the Scripps National Spelling Bee?

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place this week. The preliminaries took place on Tuesday. The quarterfinals will run on Wednesday, June 1st from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. The semifinals follow from 8-10 p.m. ET and the finals will take place on Thursday, June 2nd from 8-10 p.m. ET. All rounds will be aired on ION. There will be a live stream that tracks the action at SpellingBee.com. The 2022 competition saw 234 spellers from across the U.S., the Bahamas, Canada, Germany and Ghana.

The 2021 winner was Zaila Avant-Garde who made history as the first Black American and first speller from Louisiana to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Avant-Garde was 14-years-old when she won. The youngest winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee was 11-year-old Nihar Janga who won in 2016. He tied with 13-year-old Jairam Hathwar and it was the second tie over the last five Spelling Bees.