What was the winning word at last year’s Spelling Bee? What’s been the winning word every year?

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place this week. The preliminaries took place on Tuesday. The quarterfinals will run on Wednesday, June 1st from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. The semifinals follow from 8-10 p.m. ET and the finals will take place on Thursday, June 2nd from 8-10 p.m. ET. All rounds will be aired on ION. There will be a live stream that tracks the action at SpellingBee.com.

These students are some of the best spellers in the world and there are some impressive words that when them the championships. The 2021 winner was Zaila Avant-Garde who made history as the first Black American and first speller from Louisiana to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The winning word last year was Murraya.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2019, there was an eight-way tie for the win. The winning words were auslaut, erysipelas, bougainvillea, aiguillette, pendeloque, palama, cernuous and odylic. The winning word in 2018 was koinonia while the winning word in 2017 was marocain.