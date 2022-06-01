 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What was the winning word at last year’s Spelling Bee? What’s been the winning word every year?

We discuss the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee and the words that have recently won spellers the championship.

By TeddyRicketson
Rishik Gandhasri (5) (C) of San Jose, California, celebrates with other co-champions after 20 rounds of competition and won the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort &amp; Convention Center May 31, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. The winning spellers made history with eight co-champions, the most number in the spelling event history. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place this week. The preliminaries took place on Tuesday. The quarterfinals will run on Wednesday, June 1st from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. The semifinals follow from 8-10 p.m. ET and the finals will take place on Thursday, June 2nd from 8-10 p.m. ET. All rounds will be aired on ION. There will be a live stream that tracks the action at SpellingBee.com.

These students are some of the best spellers in the world and there are some impressive words that when them the championships. The 2021 winner was Zaila Avant-Garde who made history as the first Black American and first speller from Louisiana to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The winning word last year was Murraya.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2019, there was an eight-way tie for the win. The winning words were auslaut, erysipelas, bougainvillea, aiguillette, pendeloque, palama, cernuous and odylic. The winning word in 2018 was koinonia while the winning word in 2017 was marocain.

Scipps National Spelling Bee Winning Words

Edition Year Competition-ending word
1st 1925 gladiolus
2nd 1926 cerise
3rd 1927 abrogate
4th 1928 knack
5th 1929 luxuriance
6th 1930 albumen
7th 1931 foulard
8th 1932 invulnerable
9th 1933 torsion
10th 1934 brethren
11th 1935 intelligible
12th 1936 eczema
13th 1937 promiscuous
14th 1938 sanitarium
15th 1939 canonical
16th 1940 therapy
17th 1941 initials
18th 1942 sacrilegious
19th 1946 semaphore
20th 1947 chlorophyll
21st 1948 psychiatry
22nd 1949 onerous
23rd 1950 meticulosity
24th 1951 insouciant
25th 1952 vignette
26th 1953 soubrette
27th 1954 transept
28th 1955 crustaceology
29th 1956 condominium
30th 1957 schappe
31st 1958 syllepsis
32nd 1959 catamaran
33rd 1960 eudaemonic
34th 1961 smaragdine
35th 1962 esquamulose
36th 1963 equipage
37th 1964 sycophant
38th 1965 eczema
39th 1966 ratoon
40th 1967 chihuahua
41st 1968 abalone
42nd 1969 interlocutory
43rd 1970 croissant
44th 1971 shalloon
45th 1972 macerate
46th 1973 vouchsafe
47th 1974 hydrophyte
48th 1975 incisor
49th 1976 narcolepsy
50th 1977 cambist
51st 1978 deification
52nd 1979 maculature
53rd 1980 elucubrate
54th 1981 sarcophagus
55th 1982 psoriasis
56th 1983 Purim
57th 1984 luge
58th 1985 milieu
59th 1986 odontalgia
60th 1987 staphylococci
61st 1988 elegiacal
62nd 1989 spoliator
63rd 1990 fibranne
64th 1991 antipyretic
65th 1992 lyceum
66th 1993 kamikaze
67th 1994 antediluvian
68th 1995 xanthosis
69th 1996 vivisepulture
70th 1997 euonym
71st 1998 chiaroscurist
72nd 1999 logorrhea
73rd 2000 demarche
74th 2001 succedaneum
75th 2002 prospicience
76th 2003 pococurante
77th 2004 autochthonous
78th 2005 appoggiatura
79th 2006 Ursprache
80th 2007 serrefine
81st 2008 guerdon
82nd 2009 Laodicean
83rd 2010 stromuhr
84th 2011 cymotrichous
85th 2012 guetapens
86th 2013 knaidel
87th 2014 stichomythia
feuilleton
88th 2015 scherenschnitte
nunatak
89th 2016 Feldenkrais
gesellschaft
90th 2017 marocain
91st 2018 koinonia
92nd 2019 auslaut
erysipelas
bougainvillea
aiguillette
pendeloque
palama
cernuous
odylic
93rd 2021 Murraya

