Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, June 1

Another 16 games are scheduled to be played throughout the day on Wednesday with a ton of ways to make money across the betting board on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, June 1

Twins Moneyline (-120)

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers split yesterday’s doubleheader, but there’s a good chance the road team takes a lead in this four-game set. Detroit still has the worst offense in runs per game by a fairly large margin, and that will be the difference in a pitching matchup that is fairly even looking at the stats of Minnesota’s Bailey Ober (3.25 ERA) and Tarik Skubal (2.44 ERA).

The New York Mets will go into Wednesday’s game with the Washington Nationals on a five-game winning streak, scoring at least 5 runs in every matchup in that span including 23 over the first two games of this series. New York starter Carlos Carrasco will go into his 10th start of 2022 with a 3.98 ERA, while Washington will start Evan Lee, who will make his MLB debut against one of the best offenses in baseball.

Astros vs. Athletics Under 7 runs (-105)

The first two games of this series scored a combined 10 runs, and Houston Astros games have not exceeded 7 runs for six games in a row, while the Oakland Athletics have the second-worst offense in runs per game. Justin Verlander continues to dominate with 2.03 ERA heading into start No. 10, and Cole Irvin made seven starts, coming in with a 3.15 ERA.

Cole Irvin Over 3.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Athletics starter is getting plus odds on a strikeout total he reached in each of his last five starts and six of his seven outings in 2022. The Astros do a good job of not striking out but if Cole Irvin gets to 6 innings, he should hit the over on Wednesday afternoon.

