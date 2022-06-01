MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, June 1

Thanks to the Marlins-Rockies doubleheader, there are 16 games on the docket today in Major League Baseball. That includes a bunch of afternoon action. But let’s look toward the evening, where an eight-game slate beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET awaits us. Here are some value plays as well as some players to target in your DFS games on DraftKings tonight.

Top Pitchers

Nestor Cortes, NYY vs. LAA ($10,700) — At a time when fastball velocity is king, Cortes is dominating with a variety of pitches, none of which average more than 91 mph. He is first in MLB in opponents’ batting average (.175), second in ERA (1.70) and third in WHIP (0.85). He has tallied at least 27 DK points in three of his past four starts. Expect another quality outing from Nasty Nestor against an Angels team that has dropped six straight games.

Tarik Skubal, DET vs. MIN ($10,200) — It’s been a rough first couple of months for the Tigers, but this young left-hander has been a sight for sore eyes. Skubal has a 2.44 ERA, a mark that he drastically improved in May with five earned runs allowed across 31 innings. Facing the Twins is not an easy matchup, and it’s no guarantee that Skubal will get proper run support from Detroit’s struggling offense. But he is definitely the second-best starter available on this slate.

Top Hitters

J.D. Martinez, BOS vs. CIN ($5,500) — Martinez is the fifth-most expensive outfielder on this slate, but he’s the first one you should target. He is feasting on fastballs this year, with a .390 batting average and a .585 slugging percentage through 82 at-bats. Of course, it seems like the entire league is having success against Reds rookie Hunter Greene’s high velo (.375 average, .795 slugging), J.D. should be no different tonight.

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. PIT ($6,100) — After an absolutely incredible month of May — 12 homers, 1.157 OPS — expect Mookie to start June off with a bang. A matchup against the Pirates’ Jose Quintana is one that he has enjoyed in the past, as he is 6-for-19 with three extra-base hits versus the left-hander during his career.

Value Pitcher

Hyun Jin Ryu, TOR vs. CWS ($6,500) — Ryu left his most recent start early due to elbow tightness. Given his long injury history, the worst was feared initially, but he made it through a bullpen session this week without incident and is set to have no restrictions in his start tonight. It will come at home against a very short-handed White Sox lineup. Ryu has permitted only three earned runs in his past 15.2 IP (three starts)

Value Hitter

Marcus Semien, TEX vs. TB ($4,100) — Semien finally hit his first homer of the season over the weekend — a grand slam, no less. But even as he’s on a little five-game hit streak, he still boasts a massively disappointing .199/.266/.274 slash line. However, his track record against Rays starter Jeffrey Springs is insane: Seven at-bats, five hits, three home runs. Yes, it’s an extremely small sample size, but this is worth a shot at Semien’s cheap price.