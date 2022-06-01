Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, June 1

There’s a jam-packed slate of Major League Baseball games on the docket Wednesday, with every team from across the league in action for a total of 16 games thanks to one doubleheader.

With so many games and quite literally every MLB player taking the field Wednesday, there are plenty of solid prop bet that bettors can take advantage of. Here are three of the best prop bets listed as of Wednesday morning. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, June 1

Kolton Wong, over 0.5 hits (-200)

Wong hasn’t been doing anything remarkable lately, with just one hit in his last three games. Still, Wednesday is a good chance for him to find a groove again. The Milwaukee Brewers will be taking on the Cubs and starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. Wong is 19-for-52 all-time against Hendricks, which is .365 for his career.

Carlos Carrasco, over 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

Carrasco isn’t a massive strikeout pitcher, with just 46 Ks on the season in over 50 innings pitched. The Nats are the team that strikes out the least in baseball too. But the New York Mets hurler had a season-high seven K’s his last time out, so he should be able to keep that momentum going.

Marcus Semien, over 0.5 home runs (+390)

The Rangers shortstop has just one home run this season, but there’s a valid reason to believe he could notch his second on Wednesday. Semien has seven career at-bats against Rays projected starter Jeffrey Springs. In those seven ABs, Semien has five hits, three of which went over the fence.

