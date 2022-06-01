Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, June 1

The first day of June will feature 16 MLB games to be played throughout the day, but only half of those matchups are part of Wednesday’s main DFS slate on DraftKings.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, June 1.

Mariners vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Julio Rodriguez ($4,500)

JP Crawford ($4,300)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,200)

Ty France ($4,200)

The Seattle Mariners have a slightly below-average offense when it comes to runs per game, but they’re getting a great matchup, and their top hitters are worth a not-so-expensive price. The Baltimore Orioles will start rookie Kyle Bradish, who has a 7.31 ERA over six starts this season, allowing 15 runs over 11.1 innings in the last three outings.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET

Christian Yelich ($4,900)

Luis Urias ($4,600)

Kolten Wong ($3,900)

Rowdy Tellez ($3,800)

The Milwaukee Brewers have been heavily relying on the long ball with the second most home runs in the MLB, and they have a good shot at going deep on Wednesday night. Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks has a 5.20 ERA over 10 starts and surrendered 4 home runs in his most recent Wrigley Field outing.

Red Sox vs. Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($5,900)

JD Martinez ($5,500)

Trevor Story ($5,500)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,500)

The Boston Red Sox top hitters are fairly expensive in this spot based on the team they’re playing and the pitching matchup. Cincinnati is no longer the worst team in baseball, but starter Hunter Greene’s numbers have not been good in 2022. He had been solid over three consecutive starts before giving up 5 runs in 5 inning to the Chicago Cubs last week. He has a 5.89 ERA over his first nine starts as a rookie.