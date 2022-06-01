Pick on the Moneyline of Rays-Rangers for Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Rays have received a rude greeting to Texas with losses in the first two games of their series against the Rangers and turn to their converted starter to get things back on track.

Tampa Bay Rays (-125, 7.5) vs Texas Rangers

Wednesday’s starter, Jeffrey Springs, began the season in the bullpen but has now made five starts and had his longest appearance of the season his last time out, six innings against the New York Yankees.

Springs has a 1.62 ERA overall this season with a 2.35 ERA in his five starts, issuing zero walks in four of his five starts and opponents are hitting .174 off of him this season.

The Rangers are 21st in the league in batting average and just 6.7% of their hits are for extra bases, which is 25th in the league.

Texas will send off-season acquisition Jon Gray to start on Wednesday, who has a lifetime 4.67 ERA away from Coors Field and has allowed at least 8.5 hits per nine innings in all eight of his seasons in the MLB.

The Rays have allowed three runs or fewer in 12 of their last 18 games and with the Rays eighth in the league in bullpen ERA, Tampa Bay will hold down the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Play: Rays -125

