Manchester United transfer rumors: Paul Pogba leaving, Frenkie de Jong a potential replacement

Manchester United will see Paul Pogba leave this summer on a free transfer, the second time the star midfielder has done so with this club. Man United paid a whopping €100 million to land the French midfielder from Juventus, but ultimately will not get anything back for him in terms of transfer fees.

Official. Manchester United confirm that Paul Pogba will leave the club at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract. #MUFC



It’s over between Pogba and Man United after €100m deal to re-sign him from Juventus six years ago. pic.twitter.com/ZWhIwkBzeF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

There’s a lot of change going on at Old Trafford, with new manager Erik ten Hag looking to elevate the club back into the upper tier of the Premier League. Man United was expected to contend for the league title this season with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, but eventually finished sixth. The club also crashed out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

One potential replacement for Pogba in the midfield is Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong. Barca is looking to move off the player’s salary in an effort to cut costs, and Man United could bring him in.

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. #MUFC



De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

As Romano notes, there are some hurdles for de Jong coming to Man United. The club won’t be in the Champions League next season, which is a cause for concern. However, that price tag could grow as Man United and Barca likely want something done here.