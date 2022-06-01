 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Manchester United transfer rumors: Paul Pogba leaving, Frenkie de Jong a potential replacement

There’s a shakeup in the midfield at Manchester United.

By Chinmay Vaidya
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN UTD
Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 19, 2022.
Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United will see Paul Pogba leave this summer on a free transfer, the second time the star midfielder has done so with this club. Man United paid a whopping €100 million to land the French midfielder from Juventus, but ultimately will not get anything back for him in terms of transfer fees.

There’s a lot of change going on at Old Trafford, with new manager Erik ten Hag looking to elevate the club back into the upper tier of the Premier League. Man United was expected to contend for the league title this season with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, but eventually finished sixth. The club also crashed out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

One potential replacement for Pogba in the midfield is Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong. Barca is looking to move off the player’s salary in an effort to cut costs, and Man United could bring him in.

As Romano notes, there are some hurdles for de Jong coming to Man United. The club won’t be in the Champions League next season, which is a cause for concern. However, that price tag could grow as Man United and Barca likely want something done here.

