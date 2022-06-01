 clock menu more-arrow no yes

French Open live stream: How to watch women’s semifinals on Thursday, June 2

The French Open hosts the women’s semifinals on Thursday. We break down who is playing in the women’s tournament and how to watch on Tennis Channel.

2022 French Open - Day Ten
Coco Gauff of USA during day 10 of the French Open 2022, second tennis Grand Slam of the year at Stade Roland Garros on May 31, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

We’ve entered the business end of the 2022 French Open with the women’s singles semifinals taking place Thursday. Top seed Iga Swiatek has made it to this round but the other high-profile players have not fared as well. No. 2 Barbora Krejčíková lost in the first match while No. 3 Paula Badosa fell in the third round. Naomi Osaka also lost in the first round, and reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu fell in the second round.

No. 20 Daria Kasatkina, Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan round out the semifinal field, with the latter two competitors being unseeded. Here’s a look at the schedule and odds for the semifinal round.

Below is a rundown of Thursday schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#1 Iga Swiatek (-1000) vs. #20 Daria Kasatkina (+650), 9 a.m. ET
#18 Cori “Coco” Gauff (-300) vs. Martina Trevisan (+240), 10:15 a.m. ET

