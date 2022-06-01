Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II questionable for Game 1 vs. Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have listed Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II questionable for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Payton II is likely going to be a game-time decision, while Iguodala and Porter Jr. appear to be on track to be available.

Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. will all be listed as questionable for Game 1, per Kerr. All went through contact today at practice. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 1, 2022

Porter Jr. is the most likely to get major playing time out of the three, although Moses Moody has done a good job filling in for the veteran. The Warriors have gotten big minutes from a host of rotation players, so it’s hard to bank on any player having a decent role outside of the starters and Jordan Poole.

Iguodala seems unlikely to play, even if he’s listed as available. Payton II would be a big boost defensively, although the Warriors likely will put Andrew Wiggins on Jayson Tatrum instead of the guard. We’ll see how this shakes out ahead of Game 1.