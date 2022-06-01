 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II questionable for Game 1 vs. Celtics

Here’s the latest news about the Warriors on the injury front.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings
Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors attends a game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Dallas Wings on May 21, 2022 at College Park Center in Arlington, TX.
Photo by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have listed Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II questionable for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Payton II is likely going to be a game-time decision, while Iguodala and Porter Jr. appear to be on track to be available.

Porter Jr. is the most likely to get major playing time out of the three, although Moses Moody has done a good job filling in for the veteran. The Warriors have gotten big minutes from a host of rotation players, so it’s hard to bank on any player having a decent role outside of the starters and Jordan Poole.

Iguodala seems unlikely to play, even if he’s listed as available. Payton II would be a big boost defensively, although the Warriors likely will put Andrew Wiggins on Jayson Tatrum instead of the guard. We’ll see how this shakes out ahead of Game 1.

More From DraftKings Nation