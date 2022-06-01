Bryce Harper scratched from lineup Wednesday against Giants

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has been scratched from the starting lineup on Wednesday due to an issue with his forearm, per Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Phils will take on the San Francisco Giants to wrap up a three-game series with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

Harper wasn’t mentioned with the team’s moves today so he isn’t automatically headed for a stint on the IL. It likely is an injury that he tweaked during warm-ups and just didn’t feel 100% about with no reason to risk making the injury worse.

Harper has spent time out of the Phillies lineup dealing with shoulder issues. He has played in 45 games and is hitting .303 on the season. Harper has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Philadelphia has dropped five games in a row including the first two of this series. The team does have an off day on Thursday so hopefully, Harper can heal up and return to the lineup Friday when they welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town.