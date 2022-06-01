Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 1 vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics have listed Marcus Smart and Robert Williams as questionable for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. Smart is dealing with a ankle issue, while Williams is still nursing a knee injury.

Ime Udoka reiterated that Robert Williams will be day to day the rest of the way. He and Marcus Smart will both be listed as questionable for Game 1. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 1, 2022

The expectation is both players will suit up, as they’ve been listed as questionable since Game 3 of the conference finals against the Heat. Williams missed that contest, but returned in Game 4. Smart missed Game 4 after suffering an injury in Game 3, but returned for Game 5.

If Smart and Williams cannot play, look for Derrick White and Daniel Theis to have bigger roles in Boston’s rotation. Williams is less likely to receive heavy minutes, as he’s not played at a high level and is still showing the effects of some knee issues. Smart is set to start and get big minutes, although White should be able to get in the rotation with his strong play of late.