Josh Allen hits four fans with golf balls during The Match VI

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes entered The Match as underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook, but they’ve managed to hold their own against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. However, that doesn’t mean they’ve played a mistake-free game.

Allen, who was known to have accuracy issues throwing the football coming out of college, had a hard time keeping the golf ball on the fairway. It’s easy to see how he’d be bad at golf given its not even remotely close to football but the landing spots of the golf balls which went off course make his poor swings that much more comical.

Allen’s shots hit fans not once, not twice, not three times. On four separate instances, the Bills quarterback sent a golf ball at an innocent bystander. And while we don’t have great video evidence, there’s been plenty of chatter about Allen hitting fans. Hopefully, his inaccuracy doesn’t carry over to the football field for the 2022 season.