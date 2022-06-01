Drew Timme returning to Gonzaga for 2022-23 season

Gonzaga Bulldogs star forward Drew Timme is returning to the program for the 2022-23 season, according to Shams Charania. It will Timme’s senior season with Gonzaga.

I’m back — drew timme (@drewtimme2) June 2, 2022

Yes, to clarify: Timme BYPASSES turning pro. He will return to Gonzaga for his senior season. https://t.co/uzfwFETgdL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2022

Timme was an absolute force last year, averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as the Bulldogs grabbed the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. While Gonzaga’s run ended early at the hands of Arkansas, Timme’s draft stock seemed to be high. Clearly, the forward didn’t hear enough positive feedback to feel comfortable remaining in the draft this year and decided to come back.

Obviously, this makes Gonzaga one of the favorites to cut down the nets in April again. The Bulldogs will have a solid group around Timme to make yet another run under Mark Few. We’ll see if Timme makes some adjustments to his game based on the feedback he’s received during the pre-draft process. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Gonzaga is +1000 to win the national title next year.