Big 12 Conference win totals for the 2022 college football season

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll take a look at the Big 12 as it gears up for its final season before adding four new members.

Oklahoma opens with the highest win total in the conference and this comes after an offseason of upheaval in Norman. Head coach Lincoln Riley bolted for USC and took preseason Heisman contender Caleb Williams with him. New head man Brent Venables will now try to bring the Sooners back to the top of the conference and will have former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel slinging passes for the offense.

Oklahoma State sits right behind its Bedlam rival at 8.5 and is coming off a 12-win season where it came one goal-line stand short of winning the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cowboys will have quarterback Spencer Sanders back under center for the season. Meanwhile in Austin, the preseason hype cycle has already started for Texas even after plummeting down the stretch and missing a bowl game. With freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers returning to his home state and the likes of Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy at his disposal, the Longhorns open at eight wins.

Reigning conference champion Baylor clocks in at 7.5 while the likes of Iowa State and Kansas State are projected to hover just above .500. An interesting wager proposition would be to take the over on Kansas, who showed signs of life under head coach Lance Leipold last year.

Here are the win totals for teams in the Big 12 Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season.

Big 12 Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Baylor 7.5 -130 7.5 +110 Iowa State 6.5 +100 6.5 -120 Kansas 2.5 +105 2.5 -125 Kansas State 6.5 -135 6.5 +115 Oklahoma 9.5 -110 9.5 -110 Oklahoma State 8.5 -105 8.5 -115 TCU 6.5 -120 6.5 +100 Texas 8 -135 8 +115 Texas Tech 5.5 +100 5.5 -120 West Virginia 5.5 -130 5.5 +110

