 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Red Bull’s driver Sergio Perez Front competes during the final of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco, May 29, 2022. Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Baku City this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday, June 10th at 7 and 10 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice will air on ESPNU with qualifying airing on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Charles Leclerc at +205. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +550. Leclerc is the favorite to have the fastest qualifying lap on Saturday with -105 odds. Vetstappen follows at +125.

How to watch practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June, 10th at 7 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, June 11th at 7 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2 on Friday and ESPNU on Saturday
Live stream: WatchESPN,

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Max Verstappen 1
5 Lando Norris 4
6 George Russell 63
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Sebastian Vettel 5
10 Esteban Ocon 31
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Kevin Magnussen 20
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Guanyu Zhou 24

More From DraftKings Nation