F1 practice live stream: How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Baku City this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday, June 10th at 7 and 10 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice will air on ESPNU with qualifying airing on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Charles Leclerc at +205. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +550. Leclerc is the favorite to have the fastest qualifying lap on Saturday with -105 odds. Vetstappen follows at +125.

How to watch practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June, 10th at 7 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, June 11th at 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2 on Friday and ESPNU on Saturday

Live stream: WatchESPN,