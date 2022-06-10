F1 practice start time: When the Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula One heads to Azerbaijan for its next Grand Prix. The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 12th at the Baku City circuit. The circuit is 3.730 miles in length and the drivers will run 51 laps for a total of 190.170 miles. Ahead of race day on Sunday, the practice sessions will start on Friday, June 10th. There will be two practices on Friday, a third practice session and qualifying on Saturday, June 11th and then the race on Sunday.

The first two practices will air on ESPN2 while the third practice will air on ESPNU. All will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Charles Leclerc at +205. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +550. Leclerc is the favorite for fastest qualifying lap on Saturday at -105, while Verstappen is +125.

How to watch practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June, 10th at 7 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, June 11th at 7 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list