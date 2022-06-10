Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4

The Golden State Warriors are looking to avoid the infamous 3-1 deficit in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics won Game 3, 116-100, behind 27 points from Jaylen Brown and 26 from Jayson Tatum. Stephen Curry poured in 31 for the Warriors. Game 4 of the series is in Boston, and will tip-off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Celtics are currently a 4-point favorite with the total set at 214.5. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Warriors vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +4

The Warriors made a furious come back to take a slight lead late in the third quarter, but it didn’t last long. The third quarter has been good for the Warriors, but they fell apart in the fourth for the second time in the series. The Warriors are 5-0 following a loss this postseason. The Celtics out-rebounded the Warriors 47-31, including 15 offensive rebounds. That will be the key in Game 4. Look for Kevon Looney to get more minutes and the Warriors to get more aggressive on the glass. Curry and Klay Thompson will do their thing. Take the Warriors.

Over/Under: Under 214.5

Even in the Warriors win, they only scored 107 points. The Warriors’ best chance of winning is to keep the score low. The Celtics are averaging 118 points in their wins, so that’s the formula for the Warriors, limit Boston’s scoring. If the Warriors can clean up their act on the glass, it will limit the Celtics’ opportunity for second-chance points. Take the under.

