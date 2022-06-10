Best prop bets to consider for Warriors in Game 4 of 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 in the NBA Finals as they head into Game 4. The Boston Celtics took Game 3 of the series, 116-100. Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with 31 points, while Klay Thompson had 25. Game 4 of the series will tip-off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday night from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 4+ Made Three’s Each (+170)

Thompson found his shot in Game 3, going 5-13 from deep. Curry has carried the Warriors up until this point. He has gone over in each game of the series, and that will continue, especially if the Celtics play drop coverage when coming off of ball screens. Thompson is the wild card but will have to keep up these performances if the Warriors have any chance of winning.

Steph Curry over 28.5 Points (-120)

This seems like a given unless he has an absolute stinker in Game 4, which would take away any chance the Warriors have of winning the game. Curry has gone over in every game of the series and will do so again in Game 4. Even with Marcus Smart and Derrick White on him, Curry is still getting whatever he wants. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.