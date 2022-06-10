Best prop bets to consider for Celtics in Game 4 of 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals tonight as they look to take a 3-1 lead. Led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics won Game 3 by a score of 116-100 with the Dubs are struggling to find answers on the road.

Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. ET tonight at TD Garden, so let’s take a look at a couple of Celtics prop bets ahead of tonight’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over 28.5 threes made by both teams (-110)

The first three games saw plenty of triples from each team, with Game 1 seeing a combined total of 40 threes made, while Game 2 saw a dip but still hit 30. There were a total of 28 made in Game 3, but being that it was the first game of the series played in Boston, I could see both sides hitting a few more from beyond the arc tonight in Game 4. The Warriors shot 37.5% from three-point land in the last game, hitting 15 of 40, while the Celtics hit 13 of 35 for 37.1%. Both teams have lethal three-point shooters, and with the Warriors trying to avoid a critical 3-1 deficit, I’d expect their shooting to see an increase tonight.

Celtics over 108.5 points (-115)

The Celtics have hit over this mark in two of the three games so far, with the only exception in Game 2 when they were only able to put up 88 at Chase Center. They had no trouble flying past the three-digit mark in Game 3 on their home court as Tatum, Brown, and Marcus Smart all scored over 20 points. Al Horford and Grant Williams also pitched in double-digit points as well. I’d stick with the Celtics scoring well at home, keeping up the pace they showed in Game 3 while the Warriors look to catch up and match Boston’s output.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.