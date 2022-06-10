Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics meet in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals with Boston looking to grab a 3-1 series lead. The Celtics have maintained their postseason win streak after losses, but the Warriors also have not lost back-to-back games in these playoffs.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for Friday’s game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 39.5 points + rebounds+ assists (-125)

Despite shooting 3-17 in Game 1, Tatum actually finished with 30 PRA due to his passing. He’s averaged 39 PRA over the last two games, going over in Game 3. The star forward tends to perform well at home and should go over this line again in Game 4.

Klay Thompson over 3.5 3-pointers (+100)

Thompson broke out with 25 points in Game 3 and hit five triples, a sign of the shooting guard potentially finding his rhythm. He’s going to get a lot of shots in Game 4 as well, especially if Stephen Curry is hobbled a bit by a foot injury. Look for Thompson to go over this line again as the Warriors try to even up the series.

Derrick White over 10.5 points (-115)

It’s surprising to see White’s point total remain this low over the course of the playoffs. He only had seven points in Game 3, but has gone over this line in five of the last seven contests. He’s averaging 28.6 minutes per game in these Finals, so the playing time is going to be there for White.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.