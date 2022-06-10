Best lineup strategy for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4 NBA Finals Showdown

It’s Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors meeting the Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The Warriors hope to even this series at 2-2, while the Celtics are attempting to go up 3-1 and set up a closeout game in the Bay Area Monday.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Jaylen Brown ($14,700) - Brown has come out hot in Games 2 and 3, so he’s worthy of a captain spot at this point in the series. Even though he’s faded in games, Brown has the ability to contribute in other facets of the game to offset a dip in scoring. He’s averaging 22.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, so the production is there.

Stephen Curry ($16,500) - This is potentially a risky play with Curry suffering a foot injury late in Game 3, but the guard said he’s ready to go for Game 4. You have to back a player averaging 31.3 points per game to keep this production going, so Curry is an automatic captain pick Friday.

FLEX Plays

Jayson Tatum ($11,200) - Tatum is in play for a captain spot, but you can get him at a significant discount here if you slot Brown into that role instead. Tatum has finally found his scoring form after a down outing in Game 1, and he remains a strong all-around play tonight.

Derrick White ($6,000) - White is getting consistent minutes in the Finals, so the playing time is coming. He’s been on and off with his shots like most of the Celtics role players, but White is good for a solid fantasy foundation. That’s a great thing to have at this price point.

Jordan Poole ($5,800) - Poole had down showings in Game 1 and 3, but broke out in Game 2. Expect him to have more of an impact in Game 4. The potential for a huge scoring effort is always there given Poole’s three-point shot, so he’s worth taking a flier on at this price.

Fades

Draymond Green ($6,800) - Green simply doesn’t score enough points to justify taking him at this price. He’s also an ejection risk, although the officials have exercised caution so far this series. The heart of the Warriors defensively will get assists and boards, but he’s still not worth playing ahead of Poole or White.

Marcus Smart ($7,800) - Smart had a great showing in Game 3, but his three-point shot is inconsistent at best and can’t be counted on in every game. Look for the point guard to fade a bit in Game 4, which makes him unappealing at this price.

Gary Payton II ($3,200) - Payton II gets in the rotation for Golden State but he doesn’t score enough to be considered a value add. Look for the guard to do a handful of little things to impact the game, but those things won’t show up when it comes to fantasy production.

The Outcome

The Warriors won’t say it publicly, but they consider this a must-win game. The Celtics are a formidable team at home, but have the tendency to lay eggs after great efforts. Look for Golden State to take care of the ball more in Game 4 and make enough plays late to level this series.

Final score: Warriors 110, Celtics 104