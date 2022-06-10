How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4 via live online stream

ABC will host Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

The Warriors are down 2-1 in the series because of two bad fourth quarters. In Game 3, they made a furious comeback to take a small lead only to see it evaporate just as quick as they gained it. The big issue right now is that the Celtics are the more physical team and have out rebounded the Warriors 47-31 in Game 3. If they want to win the series, Kevon Looney will need to play more to beef up the inside. Draymond Green will need to play better after an abysmal performance in Game 3. Steph Curry scored 31, and Klay Thompson scored 25, but they will need more from the supporting cast.

The Celtics are the better team in the series right now and more physical, which they’ve used to their advantage. Jayson Tatum finally got going with 26 points in Game 3. Jaylen Brown led the way with 27 and was active from the start. He was also the catalyst behind the Celtics fourth-quarter comeback in Game 1. Robert Williams, Al Horford, Derrick White, and Grant Williams have been the perfect compliments to the two stars in the series. The Celtics defense was tough in Game 3, causing 16 turnovers. It seems as if they’ve found the formula to win the series, but doing it again twice will be a challenge.

Warriors vs. Celtics

Date: Friday, June 10

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.