What channel is Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4 on, what time does it start?

ABC will host Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics lead the series 2-1 and will look to take the infamous 3-1 lead in Game 4. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 53 points in their Game 3 victory. Stephen Curry led the way with 31 points for the Warriors, while Klay Thompson found his stroke with 25 points. The Celtics are currently the favorite to win Game 4 and the series. If the Warriors want to make a comeback, they will need to be a lot more physical.

Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4

Date: Friday, June 10

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.