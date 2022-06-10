 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the public is betting Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4 of 2022 NBA Finals

Here’s a look at how bettors are approaching Game 4 of the Finals between the Warriors and Celtics.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Finals - Game Three
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play in the third quarter against Derrick White of the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Celtics won 116-100.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors attempt to even up the series once again as they meet the Boston Celtics in Game 4 Friday night. The Celtics hope to win on their home floor again and set up the chance to close out the series Monday in San Francisco.

Here’s a look at how the public is approaching this game from a betting standpoint, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Similar to Game 3, the public money is backing Golden State at +4. However, the number of bets are split evenly between the Warriors and Celtics in this category.

The total is set at 214, and the large majority of the money is coming in on the under. Games 1 and 3 went over this line, but Game 2 did go under. Those taking the under are banking on the pattern of over-under-over continuing with a low-scoring game Friday. Most of the bets are still on the over hitting though.

66% of all bets on the moneyline are going with the Warriors evening up the series. This accounts for 56% of the money coming in on the category. There has been an increase in Celtics money to 44%, but only 34% of bettors feel they’ll take a 3-1 lead tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

