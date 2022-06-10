Most popular player props for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals tips at 9 p.m. ET Friday evening as the Boston Celtics hope to take a 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are trying to even up the series before heading back to the Bay Area for Game 5 Monday.

Here’s a look at the most popular player prop bets for tonight’s contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Stephen Curry’s three-pointers prop remains a consistent force at the top of this chart. This line has been the same for the all three games prior to Friday. Curry has gone over this line in each contest. Bettors are also looking at Jayson Tatum’s point, which sits at 26.5. He’s actually gone under this line in two out of three contests.

Looking at both Marcus Smart and Draymond Green to go over on points is a bit risky, considering one is inconsistent offensively and the other doesn’t score much. We’ll see if bettors taking these props can make some money by going against the grain. Poole’s assist prop is interesting, since he’s gone over this line in the last two games.

