Who are the referees for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics?

Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals tips off at 9 p.m ET Friday with the Boston Celtics looking to grab a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics hope to take advantage at home, while the Warriors desperately need a victory to send this series back to the Bay tied 2-2. Here’s a look at the officials for Game 4.

James Capers is the crew chief, while Kane Fitzgerald and Eric Lewis serve as the referee and umpire respectively.

This is an entirely new crew, so it’s hard to draw any conclusions based on previous Finals games. So far, this has been a relatively even series in terms of calls. The Celtics have committed 48 fouls, while the Warriors have committed 56. Boston has attempted 57 free-throws, while the Warriors have attempted 50. That increase is due to technical and flagrant foul calls. It should be another fairly even contest Friday night from the stripe.