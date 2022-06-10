NASCAR schedule for Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR heads to Sonoma, California for this weekend’s events. The Truck Series will kick off the weekend with the DoorDash 250 on Saturday, June 11th. The Cup Series follows with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12th. The Xfinity Series is off this weekend.

The Cup Series is no stranger to the Sonoma Raceway. A Cup Series race has been held at this track in some fashion every year since 1989 other than in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will start at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on FS1. Kyle Larson won the race last year when the course was still a 2.52-mile circuit. The track will utilize a 1.99-mile layout this year. Larson has the second-best odds to win the race installed at +650. Chase Elliot has the best odds listed at +550 as the favorite to win this Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Truck Series returns to Sonoma for the first time since 1998. The DoorDash 250 replaces the road course race at Watkins Glen on the race schedule. Qualifying for the DoorDash 250 will run at 1 p.m. ET with the race following at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both will air on FS1 although TV coverage for qualifying won’t start until 2 p.m. ET.

Kyle Busch has +200 odds to win the DoorDash 250 on Saturday at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ross Chastain (+500), John Hunter Nemechek (+800), Alex Bowman (+800) and Zane Smith (+800) for the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Corey Heim won last week’s Toyota 200 but isn’t currently expected to race this weekend due to his part-time status.

All times below are ET.

Friday, June 10th

6:05 p.m. — Truck Series Practice — Not televised

Saturday, June 11th

1:00 p.m. — Truck Series Qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

4:30 p.m. — Cup Series Practice — FS2, FOX.com/live

5:30 p.m. — Cup Series Qualifying — FS2, FOX.com/live

7:30 p.m. — DoorDash 250, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, June 12th

4:00 p.m. — Toyota/Save Mart 350, Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live