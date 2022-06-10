Breaking down cut line for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET, and Wyndham Clark holds a one-shot lead at -7 over Matt Fitzpatrick at -6. Doug Ghim and Harold Varner III are each two strokes off the pace at -5.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 6:40 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 12 p.m. ET. It should be about 2-3 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 70 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the RBC Canadian Open as of now?

Entering Friday’s play, the cut line is set at +1 after some unexpectedly challenging conditions on Thursday. But it will depend on if the greens at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in suburban Toronto continue to defend par to the best players in the world on Friday.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Cameron Smith has plenty of work to do after a +6 76 on Friday. Canada’s own Mike Weir is +2 and will need to find a few birdies to get in the mix to make the weekend in his home nation. Camilo Villegas is on +2 as well.